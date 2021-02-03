Vietnam Airlines to tighten COVID-19 prevention during Tet
Vietnam Airlines announced on February 3 that it will intensify COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Passengers get on a Vietnam Airlines plane (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) -
All passengers must have their temperature checked before boarding, fill out a health declaration, and wear a facemask throughout the flight.
They must also abide by social distancing measures at check-in areas and will be given sanitized wipes.
Flights from Cat Bi Airport in the northern port city of Hai Phong will have seating spread out and only serve water.
Flights from Cat Bi and Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport to the central city of Da Nang or Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport will be fully sterilised immediately after landing.
At the end of every day, all Vietnam Airlines aircraft will be thoroughly sprayed with CH2200 disinfectant.
The Vietnam Airlines Group and its members - Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO - will implement all pandemic control measures in line with guidance from and the regulations of relevant health agencies.
Two locally-infected cases were confirmed late January 27 in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces after 55 days without any case of community transmission in Vietnam. The number of cases has increased rapidly over the past several days, with cases detected in other localities including Hanoi.
Local authorities and the health sector are implementing drastic measures to contain the outbreak./.