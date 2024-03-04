Business NA Chairman attends Binh Dinh industrial park, township opening National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the inauguration of the first phase of the Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh Industrial Park and Township in the central province of Binh Dinh on March 4.

Business Big opportunities for rice exports in 2024 Positive prospects are forecast for Vietnam’s rice export in 2024, with bright signs in both market and price.

Business Growth engines rev up, fuelling recovery hopes With noteworthy signs of recovery in the first two months of this year, the national economy is expected to bounce back quickly this year.

Business State budget collection reaches 24.3% of 2024 projection in two months The total State budget revenue in the first two months of 2024 reached over 361.67 trillion VND (nearly 14.67 billion USD), equivalent to 24.3% of the projection for the whole year, and 112.9% compared to the figure recorded in the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation reported on March 1.