Business Quang Ninh: Cross-border trading with China resumed after Tet Export and import via Bac Luan 2 Bridge and pontoon bridge Km3+4 Hai Yen of the Mong Cai International Border Gate in northern Quang Ninh province resumed on January 28 morning after a week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business Viettel named most valuable telecoms brand in Southeast Asia Viettel is the most valuable telecoms brand in Southeast Asia and the 17th in the world, according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500.

Business Intertwined opportunities, challenges for Vietnam’s economy in 2023 With certain headwinds predicted for the global economy in 2023, Vietnam too, faces considerable challenges. But opportunities are also significant if concerted and appropriate solutions are taken, an expert has said.

Business Mekong Delta develops more OCOP products The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta’s 12 provinces and the city of Can Tho are developing more products under the country’s “One Commune-One Product” programme.