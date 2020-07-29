Business Foreign direct investment into Vietnam surges in July Vietnam attracted 3.15 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) and capital for share purchases in July, representing a rise of 79.8 percent against the same period last year and 76.2 percent against June, reported the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange up 5 VND on July 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 29, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business An Phat becomes plastic firm with highest market capitalisation The An Phat Holdings Group on July 28 listed 132.6 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).