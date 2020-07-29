Vietnam, Argentina boost economic, trade cooperation
An online conference on Vietnam – Argentina cooperation, particularly in trade and economy, took place on July 28 with the participation of officials from Argentina’s foreign ministry and large provinces and cities.
Julia Perie from the Southern Common Market parliament, who worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina to hold the conference (Photo: minghui.org)
Speaking at the event, Julia Perie from the Southern Common Market parliament, stressed the need of the two nations increasing joint activities within the framework of the South-South cooperation mechanism.
She said given the negative effects of COVID-19 on the global economy, Vietnam and Argentina ought to build post-COVID-19 plan for economic recovery with a focus on market expansion, diversification of exports, and the establishment of international strategic alliances.
Dang Vu Hoang, who oversees consular matters at the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina, mentioned a series of collaboration mechanisms and projects, which have been established to boost the nations’ bilateral ties across politics, economy, trade, investment, science – technology, education, and culture.
Hoang also highlighted increasing Vietnam – Argentina cooperation at international organisations and multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, World Trade Organisation, and Forum of East Asia–Latin America Cooperation.
He said such engagements have brought practical benefits for each nation and contributed to the global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.
Luis Costa, trade representative at the Argentinian Embassy in Vietnam, praised the countries’ trade activities and hoped their two-way trade revenue will grow further from the current level of 3.5 billion USD.
Participants agreed to organise more meetings that involve Vietnamese businesses that are working with or seeking Argentinian partners to create more collaboration opportunities./.