Culture - Sports Thai princess stages musical performance about Vietnam Thai princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn delivered a 50-minute musical performance about Vietnam, called “Vietnam an long” (Vietnam at peace) at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok on the occasion of the 107th founding anniversary of the university.

ASEAN Vietnam joins ASEAN meetings with financial, monetary partners Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Quang Dung attended meetings between ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), the US- ASEAN Business Council (US ABC), and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Laos on April 4.

ASEAN ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 held The Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), in collaboration with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) and relevant stakeholders, held the ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh on April 2.

ASEAN Thailand welcomes 9 million foreign tourists in Q1 Thailand welcomed 9,370,297 overseas visitors in the first quarter of this year, a 44% jump year on year, the country’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has reported.