ASEAN ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 held The Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), in collaboration with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) and relevant stakeholders, held the ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh on April 2.

ASEAN Thailand welcomes 9 million foreign tourists in Q1 Thailand welcomed 9,370,297 overseas visitors in the first quarter of this year, a 44% jump year on year, the country’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has reported.

World Thailand eyes upgrading second-tier tourism areas The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wants to increase tourism in second-tier areas by improving small hotels and promoting electric vehicle (EV) travel, the Bangkok Post reported.

World Thailand works to reduce CO2 emissions Thailand is expected to start enforcing a new law outlining measures to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in an effort to help the state and business sectors better deal with climate change, a senior official has said.