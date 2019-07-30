At the East Asia Summit (EAS) Senior Officials' Meeting (Source: VOV)

– Vietnam participated in meetings of senior officials from ASEAN+3 (China, Japan, the Republic of Korea) and East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok on July 30 to complete preparations for the 20th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the 9th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the meetings which are part of the preparatory activities for the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-52) scheduled to open on July 31.Senior officials updated the implementation of cooperation according to the APT Cooperation Work Plan and Manila action programme for 2018-2020 as well as reviewed the compilation of documents within the framework of ASEAN 3 and EAS for submission to high-level meetings at the year-end.They also discussed ways to boost marine cooperation, prevent trans-national crimes, ensure cyber security, cope with natural disasters, and obtain sustainable development.As planned, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will start official activities from July 30 evening.Attending these meetings are representatives from more than 30 countries, including ASEAN member states, ASEAN dialogue partners, non-dialogue partner members joining the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and guests of the Chair such as Norway, Peru, Switzerland, and Turkey.-VNA