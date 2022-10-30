Vietnam attends int'l travel show in Canada
Vietnam attended the International Tourism and Travel Show that took place in Montreal, Canada, from October 28-30 after two years of absence due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vietnamese booth drew a large number of visitors at the event which saw the presence of travel firms from more than 100 countries.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong stressed the significance of people-to-people exchange in the Vietnam-Canada relations.
He said that there are more and more Canadian businesses and tourists interested in Vietnam, especially during the winter in Canada.
The diplomat expresses his hope that progress will be made in the visa policy of both countries to create more favorable conditions for people and businesses of both sides to visit and seek partnership with each other.
Manon Ferlatte, a senior tourism advisor, said that Vietnam is an ideal destination for those who love the romantic and peaceful beauty of beaches and wonderful terraced fields.
Tourism is a major economic sector of Canada that creates one-tenth of total jobs in the country, with 225,000 travel firms.
However, a report by the Conference Board of Canada showed that the number of international tourists to Canada will only recover and surpass the figure recorded before COVID-19 broke out in 2026./.