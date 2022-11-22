Vietnam attends meeting of AIPA women parliamentarians
Delegates attending meeting of Women Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) (Photo: newspaper of people's deputies)Phnom Penh (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Standing Member of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Ha attended a meeting of Women Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) on November 21 within the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA-43).
The meeting was chaired by Lork Kheng, chairperson for the Cambodian National Assembly’s (NA) Commission on Healthcare; Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation; Labour and Vocational Training; and Women’s Affairs.
Participants discussed solutions to promote gender equality and women's empowerment for inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and strengthen the role of women parliamentarians in advancing women, peace and security agenda.
Participants mulled over and adopted three draft resolutions on adopting a report of the Coordinating Committee meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA; gender equality and women's empowerment for an inclusive recovery from the pandemic; and promoting the role of women parliamentarians in advancing women, peace and security agenda.
Basically, representatives of AIPA member countries agreed with the draft resolutions. Almost all proposals at the meeting were approved and included in the final Resolution of WAIPA./.