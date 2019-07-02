Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the second international forum on the “Development of Parliamentarism” in Moscow on July 1 (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly joined nearly 800 parliamentarians and experts from over 130 countries and territories at the second international forum on the “Development of Parliamentarism” that opened in Moscow on July 1.During the three-day event, participants are set to discuss the role of lawmakers in ensuring international security, legislative solutions for the development of the digital economy, the environmental legislative agenda, the fight against fake news, and other important topics.Opening the event, Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin said the forum provides an opportunity to communicate freely, to express their views, to build trust and mutual understanding in a dialogue.According to him, through constructive communication, parliamentarians increase the efficiency of interaction on issues requiring joint decisions, including on sustainable development, international security, environmental protection, fighting poverty and inequality, and countering terrorism, drug trafficking, and illegal migration.He called on parliamentarians of all countries to protect international law and digital sovereignty, develop the digital economy, and contribute to a peaceful, political and diplomatic resolution of conflicts, including the most difficult ones like those in the Middle East and North Africa.Addressing the forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said amid the complex world situation, coordination via the legislative channel is of critical importance. Parliamentary diplomacy greatly contributes to the maintenance of trust and mutual understanding among peoples of countries.In his speech at a session on digital economy, Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children Phan Thanh Binh said sustainable growth can only be attained by applying digital and advanced production technologies.Digitalisation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be a momentum for Vietnam to consolidate its standing in the region, he said, adding that many sectors in the country from healthcare, banking and insurance to aviation are making strong changes to be digitalised.At the forum, the Vietnamese delegation will also deliver speeches at several thematic sections and round-table discussions on different topics.-VNA