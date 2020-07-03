Politics PM sends sympathies to Myanmar leader over jade mine landslide Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 2 sent his sympathies to State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi over great losses in human lives in a jade mine landslide in Hpakant township, Kachin state.

Politics Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1 Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam has well performed tasks in the capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), thus creating an international environment conducive to the country’s development and integration as well as bolstering bilateral ties with countries.

Politics Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa: FM spokesperson China’s military drills on Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago have violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago and run counter to the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam ready to cooperate in fighting human trafficking: spokesperson The 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report from the US Department of State does not objectively and accurately reflect the situation and efforts in the fight against human trafficking in Vietnam, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 2.