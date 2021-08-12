Vietnam, Australia seek to boost IT cooperation
A conference to promote cooperation in information and technology between Vietnam and Australia took place virtually from August 10-12, attracting the participation of IT firms from both countries.
Nguyen Phu Hoa, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA)
The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA), the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) and the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.
In his speech at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh said the two countries have recently promoted IT development, focusing on digital transformation.
Through their close strategic partnership, Vietnam and Australia have signed an action plan for the period of 2020 - 2023, covering the three pillars of economy, politics - defence security, and innovation. The three pillars all focus on digital transformation.
A strategy to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries scheduled to be signed in this October also focuses on this issue, he said.
Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, Secretary General of VINASA said she believes that Vietnamese and Australian businesses have many proper conditions to increase cooperation, expressing her hope that the conference will a bridge for the two sides’ enterprises to set up partnership and expand IT cooperation.
According to Do Thanh Binh, a member of VINASA, Vietnam's IT human resources have reached over 1 million people, covering from hardware, software to digital content.
Foreign investors can enjoy many incentives when joining the Vietnamese IT market, he said.
Ron Gauci, Managing director of AIIA, said both Australia and Vietnam have their own strengths in IT, so there are opportunities for their businesses to take advantage of each other.
In Australia, the IT-based economy is growing strongly, covering many areas such as agriculture, mining, education and health. The country has a great demand for human resources and IT products.
Gauci emphasised that this will be an opportunity for Vietnamese IT companies to strengthen connection with Australian firms, and also for Australian companies and organisations to hire high-quality IT human resources of the Southeast Asian nation.
Nguyen Phu Hoa, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, said the agency has prepared to form a forum to promote Vietnam's digital products to Australia.
A platform called DigiViet-Aus.com, scheduled to be launched in this September, is expected to promote connectivity between the two countries’ businesses, he added./.