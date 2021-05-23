Business IPOs on foreign bourses helping raise prestige of Vietnamese businesses Conducting an initial public offering (IPO) to list on a foreign stock exchange not only helps Vietnamese companies attract investors but also strengthens their status and the country’s profile in the world.

Business Yo Group becomes distributor of Japanese anti-cancer functional food in Vietnam Yo Group JSC of Vietnam and Nakanihon Capsule JSC, a Japanese functional food producer, on May 21 signed a contract to produce and supply functional food in the Vietnamese market.

Business Manufacturing industries face difficulties due to shortage of chips The shortage of electronic chips is causing difficulties for businesses and electronics manufacturers as chipsets are used in most electronic products and technological devices.