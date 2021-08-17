Vietnam becomes world's second largest garment exporter
Vietnam overtook Bangladesh as the world’s second largest exporter of ready-made garments (RMG), with a turnover of 29.8 billion USD, according to the World Trade Organisation.
VNA
InfographicAgriculture sector becomes bright spot in trade surplus
The agriculture sector became the economy's bright spot in the first seven months of this year, posting a trade surplus of 3.9 billion USD in the period.
InfographicIndustrial production index up 7.9 percent
The national index of industrial production (IIP) increased 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicVietnam's overseas investment rises by 2-3 times
Vietnam's overseas investment rose by 2-3 times in the first seven months of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
InfographicDevelopment plan for Vietnam's e-commerce in 2021-2025 period
The national plan on e-commerce development in the 2021-2025 period is integrated with current Vietnamese strategies and policies on participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution toward developing a digital economy and promoting national digital transformation.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam's socio-economic performance in seven months of 2021
The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.64 per cent in the January to July period, the lowest rate since 2016, with lower food and electricity prices after Government efforts to stabilise prices and support virus-hit citizens and enterprises in the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicImport-export value tops 373 billion USD
Vietnam's import-export value reached 373.36 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.