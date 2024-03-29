Business Vietnam advised to fully tap CPTPP to boost exports to Canada The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has opened up numerous opportunities for Vietnam and Canada to boost two-way trade, however, tax initiatives under the trade pact have not been tapped to the fullest extent by the Vietnamese exporters, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Canada Tran Thu Quynh.

Business Mekong Delta firms optimistic about economic outlook in 2024 Up to 75.8% of surveyed businesses in the Mekong Delta region forecast that their revenues will increase and 74.1% predict rises in profits, according to Nguyen Phuong Lam, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Mekong Delta office.

Business Vietnam’s CPI rises in Q1, driven by rice prices Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, climbed 3.77% year-on-year in the first quarter, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong told a press conference in Hanoi on March 29.

Business SBV approves designation of 14 important banks in 2024 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued Decision No. 538/QD-NHNN approving the group of credit institutions and foreign bank branches which play an important role in the country's banking system in 2024.