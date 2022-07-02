The Vietnam Business Association in Vientiane holds first congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Vietnam Business Association in Vientiane, Laos, on July 1 held its first congress for the 2022-2027 term.



This was one of the practical activities in response to the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



Established under the direction of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the guidance of the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos (BACI), the association groups Vietnamese enterprises from Vietnam and companies of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) which are operating in Vientiane and Xaysomboun provinces, and the capital city of Vientiane.



It is expected to made practical contributions to Lao localities’ socio-economic development in particular, and economic cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general.



In his speech at the event, newly-elected Chairman of the Vietnam Business Association Nguyen Xuan Ha pledged that the organisation will deploy its directions and actions in the best way to protect the interests of its members.



The association looks to help each member effectively develop their business, contributing to strengthening the Vietnam - Laos relations, he said./.