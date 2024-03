Politics Vietnam welcomes UNSC’s resolution on Gaza ceasefire: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes a resolution recently adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on March 27.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border forces conduct first night joint patrol The Son Vi Border Guard Station under the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on March 26 night conducted a joint patrol with border management forces of Napo district, Baise city, China’s Guangxi province.

Politics Acting President hosts WB Country Director Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted in Hanoi on March 27 a reception for World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk, who came to say goodbye at the end of her tenure.

Politics PM suggests Vietnam, Canada further tap cooperation potential Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 27 suggested Vietnam and Canada maximise their potential, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to boost their development cooperation.