Politics Vietnam, US to step up cooperation in various fields Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang expressed his hope that Vietnam and the US will deepen cooperation across spheres, making it on par with their comprehensive strategic partnership, while receiving Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Chairwoman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, in Hanoi on March 27.

Politics NA Chairman stresses solidarity in Hanoi development National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 27 met outstanding scholars, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, and representatives from ethnic minority groups in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border forces conduct first night joint patrol The Son Vi Border Guard Station under the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on March 26 night conducted a joint patrol with border management forces of Napo district, Baise city, China’s Guangxi province.

Politics Acting President hosts WB Country Director Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted in Hanoi on March 27 a reception for World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk, who came to say goodbye at the end of her tenure.