Vietnam calls for use of emerging technologies for right purposes
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, called for the use of emerging technologies for right purposes at the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s video meeting on “the Impact of Emerging Technologies on International Peace and Security” on May 17.
Addressing the event, which was co-initiated by Permanent Missions of China and Egypt, Kenya, Mexico, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the UN, the Vietnamese diplomat affirmed that that emerging technologies have helped promote cooperation and development, and contributed to solving pressing global issues such as climate change and development of renewable energy, disease prevention, terrorism and food security.
The UNSC has effectively used emerging technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to protect civilians and ensure security and safety for peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Central Africa, and Mali, as well as investigate IS crimes in Iraq, he said.
The research, development and use of new technologies must be for the purposes of peace and development of mankind, in line with international law, the UN Charter, and meet the interests of developing countries, he stressed.
To achieve these goals, countries need a comprehensive, transparent and constructive approach at all UN forums, he said./.