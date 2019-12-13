Politics Vietnam, German Sachsen-Anhalt State boast high cooperation potential Vietnam and Germany’s Sachsen-Anhalt State havegreat potential for cooperation in various fields such as renewable energy, vocational training, chemical production and machinery manufacturing, said Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

Politics Vietnam values traditional friendship with Belarus: Top legislator Vietnam always attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and all-round cooperation with Belarus, said Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 12 (local time).

Politics Vietnamese, Belarusian parliaments pledge support for stronger ties National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova described their talks in Minsk on December 12 as fruitful at a joint press conference the same day.

Politics Vietnam, Belarus’s top legislators hold talks Vietnam and Belarus should work together to lift the two-way trade to 500 million USD to match both sides’ potential and desire, said National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan during talks with Chairwoman of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova in Minsk on December 12.