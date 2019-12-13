Vietnam, Cambodia to hold first land border search, rescue drill
The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and its Cambodian counterpart will hold their first joint land border search and rescue exercise in Tuasday commune, Chanthrea district, Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province on December 18.
Illustrative image (Photo; VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and its Cambodian counterpart will hold their first joint land border search and rescue exercise in Tuasday commune, Chanthrea district, Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province on December 18.
About 800 officers and soldiers from the chemical, information and military medical forces of both sides are expected to join in the drill, the Political Department under the High Command of the Military Zone 7 said at a press conference on December 13.
According to Colonel Hoang Dinh Chung, deputy head of Military Zone 7’s Political Department, the exercise aims to enhance the traditional friendship, solidarity, cooperation and mutual support between Vietnamese and Cambodian armies and people, thus contributing to maintaining political security and building a common border of peace, stability and development cooperation.
The drill is an activity to realise the Vietnam-Cambodia protocol on natural disaster combat, search and rescue, and the regulations on coordination between land border localities of the two countries, he said.
The exercise will include establishing and operating a joint search and rescue centre, responding to incidents involving toxic chemicals, and helping with recovery efforts after disasters.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence will inaugurate and hand over a medical clinic to Chanthrea district, and present health equipment and boats to the Cambodian side.
Apart from cultural and sport activities, the Military Zone 7 will also grant gifts and free medical checkups and treatment to local Cambodians./.