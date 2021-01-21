Business Hanoi strives to disburse 93 percent of public investment by Jan. 31 The capital city of Hanoi is exerting all-out efforts to disburse 93 percent of 2020 public investment by the end of this month, making it to the top performers in the nation, heard at a meeting on January 20.

Business Nghe An targets 1.2 billion USD in export revenue The central province of Nghe An has set forth a raft of measures to realise its yearly target of 1.2 billion USD in export revenue.

Business Dak Lak promotes shipments via Amazon Enhancing exports via Amazon, the world’s largest Internet retailer by revenue and market capitalisation, is an effective way to help staples of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak reach out to the world in the context that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on global economy, according to insiders.

Business Long An expands organic dragon fruit cultivation The Mekong Delta province of Long An is mapping out plans to expand cultivation of organic dragon fruit, primarily in Chau Thanh district, said Nguyen Chi Thien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.