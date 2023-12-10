Business Banking sector promotes digital transformation to improve the customer experience According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the banking sector has invested over 15 trillion VND (617.6 million USD) in digital transformation by the end of 2022.

Business Digital transformation expected to renovate property market Applying information technology in the real estate sector is a major trend, helping to easily connect parties in need with product and service providers, and changing the path of the Vietnamese property market, according to experts.

Business Vietnam seeks to step up trade, investment ties with Canada’s Alberta province Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung has held working sessions with representatives of Alberta province as part of efforts to promote trade and investment collaboration between Vietnam and the Canadian locality.

Business Ministries, localities urged to roll out measures to increase foreign investment Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has asked ministries, sectors and localities to promptly implement solutions to strengthen foreign investment attraction, according to a document released by the Government Office.