Vietnam gained an overall score of 4.1 out of seven points, rising by 4.7 percent to leap from the 60th place in 2019 to the 52nd place out of 117 economies in the 2021 index, which was released recently by the World Economic Forum.

The index measures the factors and policies that enable sustainable and resilient development of tourism from business, safety and health conditions, to infrastructure and natural resources, among others.

The WEF report ascribed Vietnam’s improved ranking to its achievements in Covid-19 pandemic prevention, flexible adaptation as well as continuous efforts to develop safe tourism.

Vietnam also performed well in price competitiveness, safety and security, air transport and port infrastructure as well as natural resources, it added.

Japan tops the ranking, followed by the US, Spain, France, and Germany./.

VNA