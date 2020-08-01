Vietnam confirms 12 more COVID-19 infection cases on August 1 morning
Vietnam reported 12 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on August 1 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Almost the new COVID-19 infection cases are patients and relatives of patients at Da Nang Hospital. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported 12 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on August 1 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new locally transmitted infections bring the total amount of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 558.
All the new cases, including eight men and four women, were recorded in the central city of Da Nang.
Three of the new cases are patients at Da Nang Hospital. One is a 72-year-old woman being treated at the department of internal medicine, neurology and ophthalmology and the others are men aged 25 and 33.
Eight other cases are either relatives of patients being treated at Da Nang Hospital or came into close contact with the positive cases, including a two-year-old boy who was in contact with Patient 509.
Another patient is a 29-year-old man from Hoa Phuoc, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city. It is not clear if he has any connections with the hospital and his previous whereabouts are being investigated.
Of the 558 confirmed patients so far, 302 are imported cases, and 116 others related to the outbreak in central Da Nang city since July 25.
According to the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-committee, 373 cases have recovered fully, and 183 others are being treated at medical establishments nationwide, including six having tested negative for the virus once, and eight negative at least twice. On July 31, the country reported its two first COVID-19-related deaths.
As many as 91,462 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 953 in hospitals, 18,063 in concentrated quarantine facilities and 72,446 at home./.