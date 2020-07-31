Another COVID-19 patient in Vietnam dies
Another COVID-19 patient in Vietnam died on July 31, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
Spraying disinfectant at Da Nang Hospital (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Another COVID-19 patient in Vietnam died on July 31, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
The 61-year-old male resident of the central city of Da Nang died of septic shock on the basis of other serious illnesses and COVID-19, he said.
The patient had had chronic kidney failure, hypertension, diabetes and gout before he was found to have COVID-19 on July 27 at Da Nang Hospital.
Earlier the same day, another COVID-19 patient with multiple comorbidities died of myocardial infarction with chronic diseases of hypertension, heart failure, end-stage chronic renal failure, and complication of respiratory failure due to heart failure and COVID-19. This is the first COVID-19 patient to have died in Vietnam, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control./.