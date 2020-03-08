Vietnam confirms another COVID-19 case
Medical workers are spraying Chau Long Street in Hanoi's Truc Bach Ward with disinfectant. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Another COVID-19 infection case has been recorded in Hanoi, bringing the total number of cases in Vietnam to 21, the Ministry of Health said on March 8.
N.Q.T, a 61-year-old male patient from Truc Bach ward, Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district, had been seated close to the row of a female patient named N.H.N during the flight.
N.H.N was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 6. She earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054.
On March 7 afternoon, Vietnam reported two more COVID-19 infection cases related to N.H.N.
The two patients include a 64-year-old woman who is the female patient’s aunt and a 27-year-old man – the patient’s driver.
They are among those who had close contact with the 26-year-old patient, N.H.N, and have been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
Also on March 7, the Ministry of Health confirmed the 18th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a patient returning from the epidemic-hit Republic of Korea (RoK).
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said the 27-year-old male patient from northern Ninh Binh province arrived in the RoK’s Daegu city on February 17 and came back to Vietnam on flight VJ981 from Busan to Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 4.
After entering Vietnam, he was brought to a concentrated quarantine area and had samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
Of the 21 COVID-19 infection cases in Vietnam,16 patients had been successfully cured and discharged from hospital./.