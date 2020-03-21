The Ministry of Health said the first student from France flew from Paris to Doha on March 16, before landing March 17 at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat Airport.

On March 17, the man developed fever, sore throat and dry cough, and was transferred to the acute respiratory disease hospital in HCM City’s Cu Chi district a day later.

The second student from Hungary landed at the Noi Bai Int’l Airport in Hanoi on March 18. The patient was under quarantine and treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district.

The third patient is a 64-year-old woman who visited the Czech Republic and returned to Vietnam on the same flight with the second student. She is now under treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district.

Of the 94 COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam so far, 17 have been cured and discharged from hospital./.

VNA