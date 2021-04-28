At Van Don international airport in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 28, according to the Health Ministry.

They were put under quarantine right upon their arrivals, including one in Nam Dinh, one in Da Nang and six in Khanh Hoa.



Vietnam has so far logged a total of 2,865 COVID-19 cases.



A total of 2,516 patients have been given all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, while the death toll related to the disease remains at 35.



Among patients under treatment at medical establishments, 13 tested negative to the virus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.



As many as 38,520 people who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine.



People were urged to follow the ministry’s 5K message, including khau trang (face mask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.