The new patients include nine foreigners, seven of whom are British nationals and a 61 year-old Vietnamese man who were on the same flight from London to Hanoi with a female patient confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 on March 6.

The female patient earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054.

On March 7 afternoon, Vietnam reported two more COVID-19 infection cases related to the said above patient.

Also on March 7, the Ministry of Health confirmed the 18th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a patient returning from the epidemic-hit Republic of Korea.

Of the total 30 patients, 16 were cured and discharged from hospital.

Drastic measures have been taken in the country to prevent the spread of the deadly virus while the people have been recommended not to worry or panic but seriously take precautions issued by the Ministry of Health and authorities to join hands fighting the epidemic./.

VNA