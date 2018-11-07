Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Bicycle Exhibition (Vietnam Cycle) 2018 and the Vietnam International Sport Show 2018 will take place in Hanoi from November 15-18.



Themed “Vietnam Cycle – the non-stop wheels”, the cycling event is expected to attract over 100 domestic and foreign brands from Malaysia, Thailand, and China.



Nguyen Khac Luan, General Director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad), said the annual Vietnam Cycle is a vanguard trade promotion event in bicycles, electric bicycles, and spare parts in the country.



He said big names like GIANT, Dong Minh electric bicycles, and Sufat electric motorbikes will be on display, together with spare parts by Emotovn and BQL company, among others.



This year, the antique bike club will also introduce many models to the public.



Statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance showed that there are over 3 million two-wheeled vehicles nationwide, nearly 70 percent of them electric motorbikes.



According to Vietnam Auto Motorcycle and Bicycle Association (Vamoba), about 500,000 units of electric bicycles and motorbikes were sold last year, up 30 percent from 2016. The electric bikes are mostly used by students and middle-aged women thanks to their compact designs and reasonable prices.



Malaysia’s Tanlan and Thailand’s Lotus N Lotus will showcase special designs at the event.



The event will be co-organised by the Vinexad and the Vamoba under the patronage of the MoIT and the National Traffic Safety Committee. –VNA