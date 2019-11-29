Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on November 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on November 29, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Meet the UK 2019 connects Vietnam, UK together The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, the UK Embassy in Vietnam and the British Business Group in Vietnam held “Meet the UK 2019” event in Hanoi on November 28.

Business HCM City to collect infrastructure fees at seaports The Customs Bureau of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed that city authorities collect infrastructure fees at seaports to increase revenue for the city.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches flights to China’s Shenzhen The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on November 28 that it is opening two new routes from Vietnam to China’s Shenzhen to meet rising air travel demand.