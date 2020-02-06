Politics Defence cooperation – pillar of Vietnam-Russia relations Developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia is a top priority of Vietnam, with defence cooperation as a pillar of the bilateral relationship, Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich said on February 5.

Politics Algerian press consider Vietnam as socio-economic model Leading newspapers and websites in Algeria have posted articles praising the achievements Vietnam has made after nearly 35 years of “Doi moi” (renewal) under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics More congratulations on Party’s 90th founding anniversary The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continued receiving congratulatory messages from leaders of countries and political parties worldwide on the occasion of the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930).

Politics Vietnamese, Indonesian leaders talk about nCoV prevention Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Indonesian President Joko Widodo emphasised the need to boost cooperation among countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to cope with the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (nCoV) during their telephone talks on February 4.