Vietnam expects smooth Brexit process: spokeswoman
Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) and hopes that this process will take place smoothly, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) and hopes that this process will take place smoothly, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
At the ministry’s regular press conference on February 6, Hang replied to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s viewpoint on Brexit.
She noted that Vietnam hopes for a smooth Brexit process which will help enhance the important roles of the UK and the EU and actively contribute to peace, stability and development in the world.
Vietnam will continue developing the strategic partnership with the UK and the comprehensive partnership and cooperation with the EU, in line with the interests of Vietnam, the UK, as well as the EU, the spokeswoman added./.