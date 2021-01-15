Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on January 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,136 VND per USD on January 15, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam always a leading partner of Netherlands in Asia Vietnam is always a leading partner of the Netherlands in Asia, said the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaag, at an online meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on January 14.