Business SCIC’s pre-tax profit rises 36 percent in 2020 The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has declared an estimated pre-tax profit of nearly 6.6 trillion VND (286.3 million USD) in 2020, up 36 percent compared to the target set for the year.

Business Vietnam prioritises development of key seaports Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Nhat has emphasised the need to give priority to developing key seaports and seaport clusters in the next ten years.

Business Origin fraud threatens local exporters After a local silk importer was recently found to be disguising Chinese products as Vietnamese to sell them in India, experts have warned of the risks of losing out on exports and preferential tariffs due to intellectual property (IP) violations.

Business Vietnamese, Indian garment-textile firms seek partnership chances Vietnamese and Indian businesses sought partnership opportunities in garment and textile sector during an online conference held by the Vietnamese Trade Office in India and the Indian Importers Chambers of Commerce and Industries (IICI) on December 30.