Vietnam facilitates trade with Russian firms: Deputy PM
The Vietnamese Government always endorses and creates favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Russian enterprises to boost cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on December 11.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) shakes hands with Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vukov. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government always endorses and creates favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Russian enterprises to boost cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on December 11.
Receiving Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vukov, Deputy PM Dung expressed his hope that a multitude of business and trade initiatives will be carried out between the two sides, helping develop the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a deeper and more effective manner.
He said he rejoiced at the fruitful partnership, particularly in the fields of economy, trade and investment.
Vietnam has become the largest trade partner of Russia in the ASEAN bloc as two-way trade reached 4.5 billion USD in 2018, up 30 percent from the previous year, he said, adding that a wide range of activities have been held during the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam during 2019 – 2020.
In a bid to make the bilateral cooperation develop on par with the potential of the two nations, the two governments and competent ministries and sectors of both sides need to take drastic measures to remove non-tariff barriers for imports and exports, especially agricultural products, seafood, garment and textile, and footwear, Dung said.
Besides, they should work together to ensure the effective implementation of the minute of the 22nd session of the Inter-governmental Committee for Economic – Commercial and Scientific – Technological Cooperation, as well as agreements reached between high-level leaders of both countries.
The Russian diplomat, for his part, spoke highly of the visits to Russia by Vietnamese high-level leaders, including those by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
He affirmed that he will do his utmost to boost the bilateral cooperative ties, particularly in economy – trade – investment.
Many Russian investors have been impressed by Vietnam’s sound investment climate, he said, highlighting both sides hold huge potential to expand cooperation and investment in the fields of oil and gas, liquefied gas and electrification, among others./.