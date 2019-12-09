Society Former US First Lady Michelle Obama visits Mekong Delta school Former US First Lady Michelle Obama and representatives of the Girls Opportunity Alliance under the Obama Foundation, visited the Can Giuoc school in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 9.

Society Symposium talks Vietnamese Buddhism in Laos An international symposium was held in Vientiane on December 9 to discuss the history and development orientations of Vietnamese Buddhism in Laos.

Society National public service portal launched The national public service portal, an electronic platform to connect the Government with people and enterprises, was officially opened nationwide on December 9 after nine months of construction.

Society Vietnamese, Lao news agencies forge cooperation The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Laos news agency Khaosan Pathet Lao (KPL) have agreed to cooperate to improve information quality in 2020.