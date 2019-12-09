Book on 70th anniversary of Vietnam-Russia ties launched
The Kim Dong Publishing House has released a pictorial book series written by Russian authors to mark the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Year and the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Year in 2019.
(Photo: Kim Dong Publishing House)
