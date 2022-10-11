At the event (Photo: tainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh and Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen co-chaired a seminar in Hanoi on October 11 discussing solutions to respond to climate change.



Speaking at the event, Thanh said the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has drafted an amended Law on Water Resources, focusing on four groups of policies passed by the National Assembly, including ensuring water security, the equitisation of the water sector, a water resource-based economy, protecting water resources and preventing water-borne harm, while suggesting amendments to several policies.



As Finland has experience and technology in underground water treatment, so Thanh suggested the European country share its experience in this area.



In response, Kurvinen said the effective management of water in Finland is the foundation for outstanding successes of the water sector.

A representative from the Finnish Water Utilities Association said effectively using water not only helps save water but also energy and other resources.



The event afforded the two countries’ enterprises a chance to seek solutions to reasonable use and sustainable management of water resources./.