Vietnam Foodexpo 2020 to be held online late November
At the Vietnam Foodexpo 2020 (Photo: congthuong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2020 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2020) is scheduled to be held online in later this month, with the aim of boosting the domestic market and the export of food and agricultural products.
The expo was initially set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18-21. However, due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to hold the event online, at https:foodexpo.vn.
On display will be vegetables, fruits, seafood, beverages, tea, coffee, food materials and kitchen utensils, among others.
Vietnam Foodexpo 2019 featured 600 booths by 400 domestic and foreign firms, and welcomed some 15,000 visitors from nearly 50 countries and territories, along with more than 9,000 Vietnamese.
More than 3,000 contracts and agreements were reached during the last year’s expo./.