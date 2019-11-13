Vietnam Foodexpo helps boost trade cooperation with foreign firms
The Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2019 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2019) opened at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13, drawing the participation of more than 450 domestic and foreign enterprises from 23 countries and territories worldwide.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai (second from left) visits Thuringen state's booth.
(Photo: congthuong.vn)
On the display at 600 booths are a multitude of products such as vegetables, seafood, beverages, food materials, processed food, and food processing technology equipment.
Present at the four-day event are prestigious enterprises like Hapro, Satra, Tigifood, Ladofoods, Vissan and Beinco from Vietnam, Ablig Reinfrost and Thuringer Landstolz from Germany, Aiiku fish from Japan, Canadian Vita from Canada, among others.
According to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai, although free trade agreements have opened up new opportunities for Vietnamese exporters, they require local firms to improve competitive capacity, improve product quality and overcome barriers posed by the integration process.
He stressed that, besides creating a venue for businesses to popularise their products, the Vietnam Foodexpo 2019 serves as a bridge to connect domestic and foreign firms.
In addition, it helps the business community to grasp the taste of consumers, survey the market, and seek partners so as to boost exports of Vietnamese farm produce and food in the time ahead, Hai added.
A wide range of activities are scheduled at the expo, including Vietnam Food Forum 2019, Seminar on Investment Promotion in the Food Industry, and Vietnam Foodexpo 2019 Impression Awards.
Particularly, the VietPresso 2019 will be held for the first time by Central Retail Vietnam in collaboration 15 local coffee brands to enhance exports of high-value coffee products./.