Vietnam, France share experience in modernising public services
Representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the French Ministry of Public Transformation and Service exchanged experience in modernising public services, reforming administrative procedures, and raising digital transformation capacity, at a symposium in Hanoi on November 30.
A view of the symposium. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The event formed part of the cooperation activities between the two ministries to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and the 10 years of the bilateral strategic partnership.
In her opening remarks, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra stressed that Vietnam always advocates accelerating administrative reform and the modernisation of public services, considering this a breakthrough for national development.
Administrative reform must serve the interests of people and businesses, placing their legal and legitimate rights and interests at the centre, and promoting innovation, for rapid, sustainable national development, the official stressed.
Tra expressed her belief that the symposium will contribute to tightening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, saying the two ministries will carry forward their cooperation outcomes and enhance experience sharing in the time ahead.
French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guérini pointed to challenges regarding demography, digital transformation and ecology, noting that both France and Vietnam face demography-related issues given their declining birth rates and aging populations, which requires the sector to take suitable changes.
For digital transformation, the minister said that it has brought about great opportunities to French administrative agencies in particular and others around the world.
Participating experts, scientists, and managers from Vietnam and France evaluated achievements, as well as challenges in public service modernisation, administrative reform, and digital transformation capacity improvement in both nations.
They shared experiences, new models and policy orientations to work towards building a professional, modern, streamlined, effective, and efficient administrative sector./.