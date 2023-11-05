The delegation of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission work with representatives of France’s High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP). (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission led by its Vice Chairman Nghiem Phu Cuong paid a visit to France from October 29 to November 4 to study and exchange anti-corruption experience.

During the visit, the delegation met with the leaders of France’s High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), the Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the Department of Code of Conduct and Ethics for Parliamentarians under the Office of the French National Assembly, leaders of the French National Institute of Public Service INSP (formerly known as the National School of Administration) and the General Department of Public Administration under the French Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service.

During the meetings, the two sides learned more about their similarities and differences in their corruption prevention and control mechanisms.

On this occasion, the delegation also visited the Vietnam Embassy in France.

Their visit to France took place on a special occasion - the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and 10 years of their strategic partnership. It also contributed to strengthening multi-faceted and multi-channel exchanges between the two countries and paving the way for cooperation ideas to be implemented in the coming time./.