Politics Lao Party delegation visits Hung Yen A delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by its deputy head Boutsady Thanameuang paid a working visit to the northern province of Hung Yen on November 1.

Politics Dominican Republic wants to enhance collaboration with Vietnam: ambassador The Dominican Republic (DR) and Vietnam have great potential to continue developing their relations to a higher level, in the fields of diplomacy, trade, science, agriculture, education, telecommunications, tourism, sports and culture, said DR Ambassador to Vietnam Jaime Francisco Rodríguez on November 1.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Egypt exchange experience in green finance attraction The Vietnam Embassy in Egypt on October 31 held a hybrid workshop to exchange experience in attracting green finance between the two nations, as part of activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1963-2023).