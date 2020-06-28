World Vietnam is Indonesia’s competitor in foreign investment attraction: Minister Vietnam and Bangladesh are considered the most potential competitors of Indonesia in attracting foreign investment after COVID-19, according to Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono.

World German, Austrian media highlight 36th ASEAN Summit German and Austrian media recently have run stories about the 36th ASEAN Summit, which was held on June 26 via video conference under the chair of Vietnam.