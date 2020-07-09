Located on the M’Nong plateau, Dak Nong Geopark - the Land of Sounds - covers an area of c.4,760km2 of the northern districts of Dak Nong province in Vietnam’s Central Highlands.

The Geopark can be reached by several routes by land and air, including two international border gates with Cambodia.

Characterised by sub-equatorial tropical monsoon and plateau climate, the area features an evenly distributed network of rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs.

A population of c.416,000 people of 40 ethnic groups, including 3 autochthonous, live in the area, occupied mostly in agro-forestry, trade and services, and small industries.

Many archaeological, historical and cultural relics as well as scenic spots are recognised and conserved.

Dak Nong Geopark is the third UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark in Vietnam after Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark in Ha Giang province and Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Cao Bang province, both in northern Vietnam./.

VNA