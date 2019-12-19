Vietnam helps increase ASEAN’s prestige in int’l arena: Indonesian scholar
Professor Aleksius Jemadu (R) in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Jakarta (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam will successfully perform its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, helping the bloc increase its prestige and position in the international area, according to Professor Aleksius Jemadu, Senior Lecturer at Pelita Harapan University.
In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Jakarta, Aleksius had high expectation that Vietnam will work to consolidate the bloc’s position, making it as a core in the relations with powerful nations.
He hoped Vietnam would play an important role in promoting regional economic integration, thereby helping ASEAN increase its competitiveness to attract more foreign investment.
The Indonesian professor welcomed the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” for ASEAN 2020, saying the group must have a common voice in resolving its issues to maintain stability in the region, which is crucial for its member states to advance their economic impetus.
He expected that Vietnam would do its utmost to accelerate economic growth and e-commerce within the bloc, making ASEAN become a production hub of the world. Besides, it also helps ASEAN become more responsive to global and regional challenges.
At last, he wished that other ASEAN member states will support Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship next year./.