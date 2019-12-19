World Indonesia speeds up capital city move Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on December 18 that he had ordered his Cabinet to speed up a 32.79 billion USD project to move the capital city from Jakarta to Borneo island so that the new "Silicon Valley"-like city could be ready by 2023, a year earlier than the government's original estimate.

Business Lao Cai to link ASEAN-China economic relations The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai was set to become a bridge connecting economic and external relations between Vietnam, ASEAN countries and the southwest of China, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said last week.

Politics Myanmar leaders welcome Vietnamese PM Myanmar leaders welcomed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17 during his official visit to the country.

Politics Vietnam to promote ASEAN’s interests, prosperity in 2020 As Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, Vietnam will be responsible for promoting and increasing ASEAN’s interests and prosperity, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.