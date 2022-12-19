Business Christmas décor, gift market vibrant in Hanoi Christmas décor accessories are plenty for sales on streets around Hanoi downtown as days are away from the festive festival.

Business Work starts on Vietnam’s biggest project in Lao province Work on construction of a bauxite-alumina mining industrial complex, one of Vietnam’s largest projects in Lao, began in Dakcheung district, the southern Lao province of Sekong, on December 19.

Business State budget revenue surpasses nearly 20% of estimate State budget revenue reached over 1.69 quadrillion VND (71.4 billion USD) as of December 15, exceeding the estimate by 19.8%, the Ministry of Finance announced at a conference in Hanoi on December 19.