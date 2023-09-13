Illustrative image (Photo: congthuong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS)’s Vietnam Institute of Americas Studies (VIAS) held a ceremony in Hanoi on September 13 marking its 30th founding anniversary.



In his opening remarks, VIAS Director Nguyen Xuan Trung said in recent years, the VIAS has conducted a number of national-level research projects and tasks, as well as projects at the ministerial and grassroots levels. It has actively engaged in international projects with partner countries. Each year, it hosts international and national scientific forums and conferences on important issues related to the American countries and Vietnam's relationships with them.



Secretary of the Party Committee and VASS President Phan Chi Hieu suggested that VIAS should strive to improve its research capability, increase international publications, and actively hold international scientific symposiums, thereby transforming the VIAS into a reputable forum in the region for American studies by 2030.



He expected that the VIAS will become a trusted policy advisory body on international issues and Vietnam’s foreign policies with the world in general, and with the American region in particular, toward providing consultancies and preparing documents for upcoming National Party Congresses.



He also proposed the VIAS should work closely with educational establishments to establish American studies as a major field of study, enhance training and partnerships with foreign universities and strengthen specialised training in American studies according to international standards.



Delegates at the event said studies should delve deeper into the causes of economic fluctuations, analyze the current situation, the impact of the US and American countries’ economic policies on the global economy, as well as opportunities and challenges posed to Vietnam, thus offering valuable policy recommendations to Vietnam in service of national socio-economic development./.