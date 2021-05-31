ASEAN ASEAN, EU hold dialogue on COVID-19 vaccines ASEAN and EU experts discussed the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, the scaling up of vaccine manufacturing capacity and the possibilities and challenges of vaccine rollout, at the recent second EU-ASEAN Expert Dialogue on COVID-19 Vaccines.

World Second P4G Summit opens in Republic of Korea The second Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit opened in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on May 30 with the participation of more than 60 leaders of nations and international organisations.

World ADB: Cambodian economy to grow 4 pct this year The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected that the Cambodian economy will grow by 4 percent this year and 5.5 percent next year, led by a robust recovery of its major trade partners.

ASEAN ASEAN boost trade, investment with Mexican state The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) together with the Mexican business council for foreign trade, investment and technology COMCE has held a four-day working trip to the Mexican state of Veracruz in a bid to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, and seaports.