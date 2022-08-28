Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2022 to take place in September
The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2022 (VIAE 2022) will take place at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on September 15 -17, according to the Vietnam Aviation Expo JSC.
The US group Boeing will be the “First Class” sponsor for the event.
According to the organisers, VIAE 2022 will feature vivid images of the Vietnamese aviation ecosystem. It will bring together leading local and foreign airlines.
Symposiums will be also arranged in the framework of the event which will see the participation of experts and entrepreneurs working in aerospace and related fields.
This is the first time that Boeing has become a sponsor of an international aviation event in Vietnam. Aviation experts said that Boeing’s move will contribute to bringing its image closer to Vietnamese airlines in the context that the aviation industry has witnessed a strong rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic./.