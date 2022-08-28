Business Firms urged to cooperate to accelerate 5G in Vietnam In order to make 5G technology a part of digital transformation efforts and Industry 4.0 in Vietnam, it is necessary not only to build telecoms network infrastructure but also develop a 5G mobile ecosystem.

Business Vietnam’s green economic growth: From plan to action To reach high-income status by 2045, Vietnam’s demand for energy is forecast to increase significantly in the next few years. As the trade-off between business efficiency and going green is diminishing, the country is accelerating towards green and sustainable economic growth.

Business M&A in banking industry expected to stay high in H2 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the banking industry are expected to remain high for the rest of the year as the industry continues the digital transformation process, according to experts.

Business Paper industry expects to maintain high growth momentum The domestic paper industry has achieved good growth in the past five years and expects to maintain the momentum until 2025 driven by demand for tissue and packaging paper, according to the industry business group.