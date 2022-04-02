Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2022 (VIAE 2022) will be held on September 15-17 in Hanoi after being delayed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on April 2.



With the theme “A sustainable growth for a brighter future”, VIAE 2022 is expected to enhance exchange and sharing of development opportunities and new initiatives among experts and business leaders; leading domestic and foreign airlines, and manufacturers.



Topics on post-COVID-19 aviation development, stimulating flying demand, operating standards at airports, requirements for next-generation aircraft, standards of aerospace equipment suppliers, aviation ecosystem design, and aviation personnel demand in the next 20 years, will be put on the table.



The expo will showcase advanced aviation technologies and equipment, and modern airplane models used in the supply, production, operation and maintenance chain of the aviation industry.



In addition, VIAE 2022 will also serve as forum for businesses specialising in aviation from Vietnam, the US, Canada, Russia, Europe and many countries in Asia to set up partnership and expand business relationships.



Luong Thi Xuan, the founder of VIAE and head of the organising board, said the three-day event will help promote cooperation opportunities for the aviation and tourism industries in general and businesses in particular in the global market.



According to Nguyen Huu Nam, Deputy Director of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCM City (VCCI - HCM, the expo will contribute to promoting information update and assessing the prospect and resilience of the aviation industry./.